Oilers' Holloway producing great numbers in the AHL

Dylan Holloway has yet to produce at the NHL level for the Edmonton Oilers, but if his recent AHL stint is any indication, he isn’t far away.

The Oilers chose to assign Dylan Holloway to the Bakersfield Condors earlier in the month. The 22-year-old simply wasn’t getting enough of an opportunity on what is a heavily skilled forward group, and had just three goals and four points through 32 games.

Prior to this latest assignment, Holloway hadn’t played a ton in the AHL, but had produced in the little opportunity. In 45 career games with the Condors, he had 15 goals and 32 points. This time around, his numbers have improved even further.

Holloway is being given all sorts of opportunities with the Condors, playing top-line minutes and receiving plenty of time on the power play. He has taken advantage of it, with five goals and nine points through 10 games.

Barring an injury to anyone on the Oilers’ current roster, Holloway seems likely to remain with the Condors for the remainder of the season. Head coach Kris Knoblauch simply doesn’t have room to insert him into his current lineup, especially after management added two additional forwards, Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick, at the trade deadline.

While the young, speedy forward would prefer to be with the Oilers, having him get his reps in bodes well for his NHL future. The Oilers will likely have a few spots open up front next season given their cap situation, and Holloway will not only secure one, but has a chance to thrive with what will be some rediscovered confidence.

Holloway isn’t the only depth the Oilers have in the minors, either. Sam Gagner was waived days before Holloway was assigned and has since joined the Condors. The 34-year-old veteran has two goals and seven points in seven games.

Ideally, the Oilers roster will remain what it is for the remainder of the regular season and potentially through a deep playoff run. If they do run into injury problems up front, however, they can feel confident in having either player called upon to contribute.