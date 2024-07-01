Oilers add depth defenceman Connor Carrick on one-year contract

A busy opening day of free agency continued into the afternoon for the Edmonton Oilers as they added depth defenceman Connor Carrick.

After making a wave of additions, headlined by the signing of forward Viktor Arvidsson, the Oilers decided to bulk up their defensive depth by adding Carrick on a one-year, two-way deal worth $775,000.

COLLECTING CONNORS 🤝 The #Oilers have signed defenceman Connor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the @NHL level.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/f7Xo9rQGrq — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 1, 2024

At the age of 30, Carrick is not the type of defenceman that is expected to make an big impact at the NHL at this stage of his career. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals and has bounced around to multiple different organizations since then.

He has appeared in a grand total of 242 NHL games with the Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, and Boston Bruins, but has mainly been a staple in the AHL throughout his professional career.

Last season he appeared in 70 regular-season games with the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds where he put up nine goals and 34 points. He also helped them to an appearance in the Calder Cup Finals, where the team lost in six games to the Hershey Bears.

On that playoff run, Carrick picked up a goal and seven points in 18 games.

Carrick is not expected to be a major player on the Oilers’ blueline for this upcoming season. If anything, he will be added injury insurance and will spend the bulk of his time in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors.

Though he shares a last name with former Oilers forward Sam Carrick, who signed with the New York Rangers earlier today, there is no relation.