Edmonton Oilers multi-day 50/50 jackpot blows past $6M mark

Edmonton sure does love its Oilers — and its 50/50 tickets. The Oilers Foundation 50/50 pot has surpassed $6 million, and now is your last chance to grab some tickets.

The multi-day pot ends tonight, so today is your last opportunity to purchase some tickets for your chance to become a millionaire.

Tickets can be purchased by individuals 18 years or older, located within Alberta at the time of purchase, through the Oilers website.

Fans can select from the following four ticket pack options:

$5 for one

$10 for 10

$20 for 80

$50 for 250

There are six early-bird draws being held on Wednesday, May 18 that include $25,000 in cash and a chance to win two lower bowl tickets to an Oilers regular-season home game. Honestly, we would be very content with winning any of the prizes up for grabs today!

Additional early-bird draws will be held every day until the pot is drawn on May 24. Other early-bird draws include $50,000 in cash, a Scotiabank Suite for 12 for an Oilers home game for the 2022- 23 season plus a $1,000 food & beverage credit, two lower bowl tickets to an Oilers 2022 round two playoff home game, and so much more.

The last mega-pot saw one lucky Albertan take home a cool $3,384,360. Fingers crossed on this draw!

The Oilers currently lead the series against Calgary 2-1. Here’s the full schedule breakdown for the remaining games:

Game 4 —Tues., May 24, Calgary at Edmonton, 7:30 pm MT

Game 5 —Thurs., May 26, Edmonton at Calgary, TBD

Game 6 —Sat., May 28, Calgary at Edmonton, TBD

Game 7 —Mon., May 30, Edmonton at Calgary, TBD