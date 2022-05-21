The Stanley Cup playoffs can be expensive for fans, and Edmonton Oilers fans are NOT happy about the newly announced Rogers Place concourse fee.

On Friday afternoon, the Edmonton Oilers announced that due to “unprecedented demand from fans” hoping to be inside Rogers Place for Oilers home games, a limited number of Concourse Passes for Oilers fans for each Oilers home playoff game will be released.

The passes will allow Oilers fans to enter the building and view the game on the concourse video walls or on the screens inside Studio 99 after puck drop.

The passes will not provide access to a view of the arena bowl or ice surface.

You might also like: Fans to be charged $100 to watch Oilers games at Rogers Place concourse

Someone is charging $600 to drive fans to the Flames/Oilers Battle of Alberta

There's hardly any Oilers-Flames tickets under $600 available for Game 3

The announcement of the fee took some Oilers fans by surprise, with some expressing their displeasure with the idea online.

Terrible idea. — Dave Dykstra (@DavDyk) May 21, 2022

Go support a local bar that needs the money — Paulie9 (@paulie9_) May 21, 2022

Horrible Decision. Your concessions and washrooms already can’t handle the crowd. Nothing but a cash grab. Do better. — Rob Farmer (@robfarmeryeg) May 21, 2022

what the heck – people spend hundreds to thousands on playoff tickets to be in the arena, lineups at the bathrooms, bars, or to get food already takes forever. This is greedy and ruins the experience for everyone by overrunning the concourse with people. — m.haaleey (@m_haaleey) May 21, 2022

$100 ticket; $14 Beer; $6.50Water. (I’m staying home thanks) — Mister 👟🇨🇦✌️🦇 (@pressmanpete) May 21, 2022

$100 each? I’ll go to the bar and get a meal and a few drinks for less and watch the game — William Durocher (@w_durocher17) May 20, 2022

How will this work? The line ups for drinks and bathrooms is already at 10min, per. & at $100 to watch a screen w/ $13.5 Molson lol. Hard pass. — Nathan Satanove (@NSAT22) May 21, 2022

That is ridiculous wow — Ty peterson (@Typeter33530355) May 21, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rogers Place (@rogersplace)

Comments on the Rogers Place Instagram account announcing the tickets were also littered with unhappy fans, with one user commenting “This is the dumbest thing ever. Now everyone paying to sit in the seats have to deal with all the nonsense of everyone else.”

Fans purchasing concourse passes will be required to enter the arena immediately upon purchase, and tickets will only be sold to fans wearing Oilers apparel at time of purchase.

To snag the passes you must check out the entry gate adjacent to the Rogers Place Box Office 90 minutes before game time. They will only be available up to puck drop or while supplies last.