Someone's rich today after Oilers 50/50 jackpot hits $6.8M

Wednesday was a pretty good day to buy a 50/50 ticket from the Edmonton Oilers.

During last night’s 6-0 Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Kings, the Oilers Foundation 50/50 pot ended up at $6.7 million as part of a multi-day raffle.

Someone in Alberta will be having a dual celebration of both the @EdmontonOilers 6-0 victory over the @LAKings and by winning $3.384 Million in the @Oil_Foundation Multi-Day 50/50! pic.twitter.com/UyyEbmM5D0 — Stephanie Shostak (Стефанія Шостак) 🇺🇦🇨🇦 (@sashostak) May 5, 2022

It’s not the highest total we’ve ever seen, but it’s still quite the impressive haul. Ticket B-110867438 ended up the grand prize recipient, taking home a cool $3,384,360.

What a win for the #Oilers & what a win for these lucky EOCF 50/50 ticket holders! B-126027738 has won $25,000! 💵 B-110867438 has won $3,384,360! 💰 Stay tuned for more #OilersMega5050 in support of @kwcsyeg & @albertacancer as the playoffs continue this week! pic.twitter.com/rKA60DSYe9 — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) May 5, 2022

Ten winners were selected in all, with the 50/50 draw run in support of the Kids With Cancer Society and the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

The grand prize of $3.4 million, as well as smaller sums of $25,000 and $2,500, regular season and playoff tickets, and the opportunity to spend a day with Oilers general manager Ken Holland were all up for grabs. A full list of 50/50 winners is available here, via the Oilers Community section on NHL.com.

Tickets for the 50/50 draw start at just $5 for one ticket but go all the way up to $50 for 250 tickets, which is 25x the value of buying each ticket individually. Tickets are available “to all persons who are located in the Province of Alberta when purchasing tickets online” and are 18 years or older.

Edmonton has already launched its next multi-day 50/50 raffle, from today until May 8, with nine early-bird prizes available for those who purchase today.