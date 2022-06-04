Oilers massive 50/50 jackpot surpasses $2.4M as new incentive launches

The Edmonton Oilers massive multi-day 50/50 jackpot blew past $2.4 million on Saturday, with a special new incentive being launched as well.

Starting today, those who purchase $100 or more in 50/50 tickets get $75 in extra value—including a $25 Canadian Brewhouse gift card, $25 Century Hospitality Group gift card and $25 Fountain Tire Value Offer. Score!

Introducing the #OilersMega5050 MEGA deal… Purchase $100 worth of 50/50 tickets & receive $25 to @TheCDNBrewhouse + $25 to Century Hospitality Group + $25 to @FountainTire! Ps. The holder of ticket A-105453500 has won $2,000 to start the day! 🎟 https://t.co/WOZNGhGMk6 pic.twitter.com/7WTTkuuLFb — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) June 4, 2022

Tickets can be purchased by individuals 18 years or older, located within Alberta at the time of purchase, through the Oilers website.

Fans can select from the following four ticket pack options:

$5 for 1

$10 for 10

$20 for 80

$50 for 250

The last mega-pot saw one lucky Albertan take home a cool $4,599,250. Just the dream right there!

In addition to the jackpot, early-bird draws were also held every day until the pot is drawn on June 6. Early-bird draws include $25,000 in cash, a Scotiabank Suite for 12 for an Oilers home game for the 2022- 23 season plus a $1,000 food and beverage credit, two lower bowl tickets to an Oilers 2022 round three playoff home game, a $20,000 shopping spree at The Brick, and more.

The Oilers face off against the Colorado Avalanche for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final tonight at Rogers Place, with puck drop at 6 pm MT.

The Avalanche lead the best-of-7 series 2-0.