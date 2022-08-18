OEB Breakfast Co., the super popular Canadian all-day brunch spot, is looking to make an exciting egg-xpansion in Edmonton.

Opening at Rabbit Hill Road in the NW next month, this new outpost will be celebrating early with a pop-up party on August 25.

This one-day block-party-style event, from 10 am to 2 pm, will have free half-sized poutines for anyone that visits onsite until sold out. There will also be ice cream, games, prizes, and places to sit and enjoy music.

This Calgary-founded joint opened its first location in YYC back in 2009. It has since expanded to Edmonton, Saskatoon, Vancouver, Toronto, Kelowna, Winnipeg, and even a few cities in the United States.

Once it opens, breakfast fanatics can expect to munch on OEB’s signature breakfast poutines, sky-high French toasts, and classic breakfast staples made using ingredients from local purveyors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OEB Breakfast Co. (@oeb_breakfast)

The menu here is massive, with something for everyone.

From classic breakfasts to scram-blettes, sandwiches, over six unique eggs benedicts, and so much more are all options here. There’s even a gluten-free gnocchi breakfast carbonara, made with double smoked bacon, brown butter hollandaise, grana padano cheese, raw yolk, and petite watercress.

We’ll keep you posted when an exact opening date is announced for the new YEG location.

OEB Breakfast Co. – Rabbit Hill Road

Address: 5133 Mullen Road NW, Calgary

Instagram