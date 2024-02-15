Nugent-Hopkins set to tie Messier tonight with big Oilers milestone

Tonight’s game versus the St. Louis Blues will serve as a big milestone outing for Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Nugent-Hopkins has spent his entire 13-year career with the Oilers since being selected first overall in the 2011 draft. Though he struggled to stay healthy early in his tenure, that hasn’t been nearly as much of an issue in more recent seasons, resulting in him rapidly climbing up the organization’s all-time games played ranking.

The 30-year-old forward will suit up in the 851st game of his career tonight, which will move him into third place alongside Oilers legend Mark Messier. He admitted after today’s morning skate that he couldn’t believe how fast the time had flown by.

“Definitely honoured to be a part of this organization for this long. It’s crazy for me to think that I’m hitting third all-time,” remarked a chuckling Nugent-Hopkins. “It means a ton to me to be a part of this group. I’ve been very fortunate to be able to stick around and play my whole career here.”

"We just want to focus on our game & make sure that we have a good start." Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on facing the Blues for the first time this season. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/keAZUxxkKE — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 15, 2024

Though Oilers fans have been long aware of how good a player Nugent-Hopkins is, last year was his coming out party for the rest of the hockey world. Entering the 2022-23 season with a career-high 69 points, he erupted for 104, giving the Oilers three 100-point players between himself, Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl.

It’s not looking like he’ll hit those totals in 2023-24, but he is once again having a strong season. Through 49 games, he has 47 points, which is tied for fourth amongst his Oilers teammates. While producing, he continues to play strong on the defensive side of the puck, which fans in Edmonton have become accustomed to seeing.

Though he still has a ways to go, Nugent-Hopkins has a very realistic shot at winding up as the Oilers’ all-time leader in games played. Ryan Smyth currently sits second on the list at 971, while Kevin Lowe is first with 1,037. With a full no-movement clause through the entirety of his contract — which goes until the end of the 2028-29 season — the record is well within reach, should he remain healthy.