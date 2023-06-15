NewsWeather

The North Saskatchewan River is rising in Edmonton and a trail has now closed

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jun 15 2023, 6:45 pm
The North Saskatchewan River is rising in Edmonton and a trail has now closed
John McKaigney/Shutterstock

Edmontonians visiting the River Valley this week are being asked to use “extreme caution” due to rising water levels on the North Saskatchewan River and its tributaries.

The City says due to continuous rain the river, as well as shorelines and trails directly near the river, may be unsafe.

“Edmontonians may expect high water levels and increased current flow in the coming days. This may cause some flooding in areas running along the North Saskatchewan River and other natural waterways.”

Edmontonians are reminded to:

  • Stay out of the water.
  • Stay away from low-lying areas along the North Saskatchewan River and other natural waterways, until the water recedes and any necessary cleanup can occur.
  • Obey all trail closure signage.
  • Refrain from allowing pets near the river and creeks during this time.
  • Keep watercrafts off the river due to fast-moving water, strong currents, and debris in the water.
As of this morning, the city says the trails in the Mill Creek Ravine trail system north of 76th Avenue to Connors Road have been closed.

Other low-lying trails may be closed on short notice, with the City reminding people to check the City of Edmonton’s trail closures map before checking out the city’s river valley and parks.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.