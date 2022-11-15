The Big Apple: Roundtrip flights from Edmonton to New York are just $381 right now

Make your big city dreams come true when you snag this wicked deal to fly from Edmonton to New York City for just $381 roundtrip.

The sweet WestJet deal is on right now. Usually, the cost of jetting off to the city that never sleeps from YEG is at least $255 more.

If you have been debating on going, consider this your sign to book this deal and save a huge amount of cash.

Escape the winter weather in Edmonton and spend some time wandering the gorgeous streets of NYC and hit up Broadway or a sports game. How lovely!

There are also other flight options if you want to pay a lot more, with another WestJet and Delta offer coming in at $503 return and an Air Canada flight at $595 roundtrip.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights Enter Edmonton (YEG) to New York City (LGA) Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in early December.

The lowest price we found was $381 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing December 2, returning December 8

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.