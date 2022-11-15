Only two major cities in Canada have cheaper rent than Edmonton

The cost of living in Edmonton is luckily not the harshest in Canada, and a new report has shown only two major cities have cheaper rent than YEG.

Only three other major cities beat out YEG for the lowest rental costs, according to Zumper’s rent report for November.

Edmonton landed in 22nd place on the list and had no increase in rent prices compared to last month, with a one-bedroom apartment going for $1,000.

If you are in the market for a two-bedroom apartment, that’ll cost you $1,280.

Only Regina and St. John’s have lower rent, with just $10 and $110 separating Regina and St. John’s respectively from Edmonton’s prices.

Looking at the rest of the country, unsurprisingly, Vancouver is still the most expensive city to rent in Canada. The BC city sits at $2,500 for the median rent for a one-bedroom, which marks no month-over-month increase and a 19% year-over-year increase.

Toronto, a distant second for both one-bedroom and two-bedroom rent, is back to seeing median rent rates increase, rising above $2,000 per month ($2,130).

“As we enter the winter months, rents will likely stay steady or head in a downward direction as there is generally the lowest competition and availability in the year around now,” Zumper added.

“However, those renters who do move in the next few months will find the best deals as property owners generally price down units to fill vacancies before the holidays.”

Click here to read the entire Zumper report.