Sephora launching two new stores in Edmonton soon

If you love to shop, we have some great news for you: Sephora is launching not one but two new stores in Edmonton.

The company says the two stores will be its 115th and 116th in the country, bringing the total number of stores open in Edmonton to six.

Sephora Mayfield Common and Sephora Meadows will both open on April 5. Mayfield will open its doors at 9 am, while the Meadows location will start to welcome shoppers at 10 am.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 Beauty Insiders at each store will receive a complimentary Sephora Limited Edition beauty bag with any $100 in-store purchase (while supplies last).

Sephora opened its first store in Canada back in 2004.

Sephora Mayfield Common

Where: 3322 Mayfield Common NW

Hours: Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm

Sephora Meadows

Where: 32050-38 Avenue NW

Hours: Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm