You could own a piece of Edmonton history on a landmark street for $2.5M

Mar 25 2024, 6:00 pm
Patricia J. Liviniuk/Re/Max Real Estate

Your next home could be a stunning piece of Edmonton’s history, located on a landmark street in a prestigious neighbourhood, but it won’t come cheap.

This home, located at 8 Alexander Circle in Glenora, was recently listed on the market for $2,525,000. This gorgeous street is known for its large greenspace and feature fountain, with easy access to Edmonton’s river valley.

Patricia J. Liviniuk/Re/Max Real Estate

The home was built in 1919 and has had recent upgrades, offering a “seamless blend of yesteryear’s charm with today’s modern conveniences,” the advertisement boasts.

What really makes this home fascinating, however, is its clinker brick exterior.

Clinker bricks were bricks that were overfired while being processed. The high temperatures caused minerals in the bricks to form a natural glaze with shades of red, green, yellow, and purple.

Unlike many places which considered these bricks garbage, Edmonton embraced the odd shapes and colours of the clinker bricks, resulting in an architectural style unique to the city.

Patricia J. Liviniuk/Re/Max Real Estate

Patricia J. Liviniuk/Re/Max Real Estate

The three-storey home boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and many upgrades to meet all the modern conveniences.

As you walk across the enormous front porch and through the home’s front door, you’re greeted by high ceilings, hardwood floors, wide hallways, and gorgeous woodwork only found in these character homes.

Patricia J. Liviniuk/Re/Max Real Estate

Patricia J. Liviniuk/Re/Max Real Estate

Patricia J. Liviniuk/Re/Max Real Estate

We love the gorgeous wall moulding and bright windows of the formal dining room. The kitchen is equally bright and spacious, with large windows and all modern appliances.

Patricia J. Liviniuk/Re/Max Real Estate

Patricia J. Liviniuk/Re/Max Real Estate

Patricia J. Liviniuk/Re/Max Real Estate

And we can’t get over the charm of the claw-food tub and vintage tiling of the upper-floor bathroom.

Patricia J. Liviniuk/Re/Max Real Estate

The third level features a gorgeous and versatile space with vaulted ceilings that can work perfectly as the primary suite, with its own den and ensuite bathroom.

Patricia J. Liviniuk/Re/Max Real Estate

Patricia J. Liviniuk/Re/Max Real Estate

Worried about purchasing a more than 100-year-old home? No worries. This home has been meticulously cared for, with plenty of attention going into the planning and engineering of its various upgrades and additions.

Patricia J. Liviniuk/Re/Max Real Estate

Patricia J. Liviniuk/Re/Max Real Estate

This would be a prime spot in the summertime; how nice would it be to relax on the porch after a hike in the river valley!?

Patricia J. Liviniuk/Re/Max Real Estate

It sure is a gorgeous home with no shortage of character, though it may be slightly out of budget. Would you buy this property? Let us know in the comments.

