A high-fashion horse racing event just called off its Edmonton stop

If your summer plans involved dressing to the nines and heading to the horse racing track like a 19th-century English lord, you will be rather disappointed because Packwood Grand North just announced that it will not be taking place in Edmonton this year.

The event, which bills itself as a “true celebration of old world leisure and sophistication,” combines luxury, horse racing, fashion, and food and drink for one unforgettable experience.

“Our Producers and Team have worked tirelessly over the last number of months to secure a host venue in the Edmonton area for our annual event. To date, we have been unsuccessful in doing so,” said Packwood Grand in a statement.

“We are hopeful that our continued efforts will allow us to revive the event in the Edmonton area in 2024 and continue the tradition of old-world leisure and sophistication with a day at the races.”

Capacity has been added for the Calgary event, which is taking place on July 29, and a small number of tickets will be released in all admission categories, specifically for those who hoped to attend the Edmonton event.

Additionally, Packwood Grand is finalizing details for hotel accommodations with preferred rates in downtown Calgary.

You can find more details on Packwood Grand’s website.