Lace up: A massive new $86M arena is in the works just outside Edmonton

A new ice arena is in the works east of Edmonton following an agreement between the Sherwood Park Crusaders Hockey Society and Strathcona County.

The British Columbia Hockey League’s (BCHL) Crusaders plan to construct and fund an estimated $86 million multipurpose arena that will include four sheets of ice with seating capacity for at least 2,500 people in its main arena.

The Crusaders will provide a minimum of 2,430 hours of prime ice time to the County each year, which will be allocated to community-based activities, Strathcona County said in a statement.

“This increase to the current ice inventory will provide more opportunity to meet existing community needs, allow for greater flexibility for a broader range of activities in existing County facilities and help accommodate future growth,” the County said in a news release.

Through the 20-year agreement, the County will provide land and $990,000 annually to support operations and maintenance of the facility in addition to an equity investment. At the end of the agreement, the Crusaders will return the $4 million equity investment to the County.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the County over the past several years on our shared vision of a new facility,” said Ryan Maxwell of the Sherwood Park Crusaders.

“The Crusaders have proudly represented Sherwood Park and Strathcona County since 1978 and will look forward to many more years supporting local sports with our ice commitment back to the County.”

With Strathcona County’s proximity to Edmonton, there’s no doubt that the additional ice time will also benefit Edmontonians.

More details on the project are expected to be announced by the Sherwood Park Crusaders.