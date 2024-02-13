This $626K home in Edmonton is a '60s time capsule and we're obsessed

Obsessed with the mid-century modern aesthetic? Great, this Edmonton home may be the one for you.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located at 10407 Fulton Drive NW and is listed on the market for $626,000. It was constructed in 1959 and, judging by the photos, it hasn’t been touched since.

From the walnut feature wall to the shag rug to the incredible retro bar downstairs, this home is remarkably well-preserved and is essentially a time capsule. We’re obsessed with the vintage mid-century vibes of this place, and we hope its next owner is, too.

As soon as you walk through the doors, you’re transported back to a time when concert tickets cost $5 and smoking indoors was totally the norm.

Similar to the front of the home, the kitchen is virtually untouched, though it offers plenty of space if you’re looking to spruce things up with a bit of reno. Moving down the hallway, you’ll find two well-sized bedrooms and a bathroom with some wicked vintage tiling.

The best part of the house, however, has to be the basement, where you’ll find this incredible vintage bar that looks like an old movie set.

And finally, you’ll find a generous-sized backyard, perfect for hosting friends and family for a barbeque.

It’s a pretty funky property, and there’s no doubt that this will be the coolest home on the block with just a couple of modern tweaks.

Would you buy this Edmonton home? Let us know in the comments.