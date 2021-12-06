A young Edmonton actress is in this Netflix movie with Sandra Bullock

A young actress from Edmonton has a role opposite Oscar winner Sandra Bullock in the new Netflix film The Unforgivable.

Edmontonian Neli Kastrinos is featured as the younger version of Bullock’s little sister in the film.

In the film, Bullock stars as a woman who attempts to rebuild her life after serving time in prison for committing a violent crime.

You might also like: Check out this park filled with Christmas lights just outside of Edmonton

These are the shipping deadlines for Canada Post this holiday season

Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neli Kastrinos (@nelikastrinos)

The film is based on a 2009 mini-series and stars Viola Davis and Jon Bernthal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neli Kastrinos (@nelikastrinos)

Kastrinos has also had a role in the TV series Yellowjackets, according to her IMDB page.

The Unforgivable was filmed in Vancouver. Production took place in February and March 2020, before it was put on hold until September 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming wrapped up in October.

The film will debut on Netflix on December 10.