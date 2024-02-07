NBA player spotted rocking Oilers jersey before his game

The Edmonton Oilers have now caught the attention of at least one player in the NBA.

Before last night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson was seen walking into the arena rocking a Wayne Gretzky royal blue Oilers jersey. This is the third time in less than five days that this jersey has been spotted in the wild being worn by a famous person.

Pop star Ciara posted a video of her wearing the jersey on Saturday while rapper Lil Nas X was seen wearing it at a grocery store in a video on his TikTok.

Clarkson is a 10-year veteran of the NBA, spending time with the LA Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the Jazz in 2019. He is averaging 17.4 points per game with Utah this season in his 19 starts.

Wearing NHL jerseys before games is not groundbreaking for the Utah Jazz. Just a few months ago, they shocked hockey fans by wearing the, at the time unreleased, Seattle Kraken Winter Classic jerseys.

This wouldn’t be the first time an NBA player decided to look to Alberta’s capital city for their pre-game outfit. Back in 2002, the late great Kobe Bryant decided to don a retro Gretzky jersey before a playoff game. The picture of the NBA legend wearing the jersey has become iconic among the Oilers fanbase.

Kobe Bryant wears a throwback Wayne Gretzky Oilers jersey to a 2002 playoff game: pic.twitter.com/jNnYZyG1 — SI Vault (@si_vault) May 11, 2012

One has to wonder why there seems to be an uptick in Gretzky jerseys being seen with celebrities. The Oilers’ royal blue jerseys are indeed among the nicest in the entire NHL, but they aren’t exactly a new commodity. The jersey has been around since the team entered the NHL in 1979.

Maybe there is some sort of guerrilla marketing strategy being done by the Great One that we have no idea about.

If that isn’t the case, it is still cool to see so many unexpected Oilers fans coming out of the woodwork.