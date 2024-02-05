Pop star Ciara rocks Oilers jersey and Edmonton fans approve

The Edmonton Oilers are rolling, and it looks like celebrities are starting to take notice.

In a video posted to her social media on Saturday, pop star Ciara was seen wearing a Wayne Gretzky Oilers jersey while having some fun with her husband, Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson, and their daughter Amora, who was born in December.

Gettin’ ready for date night & need Daddy to rock the baby to sleep! Daddy’s got it covered! Im just here for support 😂🥰 #DaddyRock @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/DDS7JRcSem — Ciara (@ciara) February 4, 2024

The post seemed well received, garnering 2,300 reposts and 19,000 likes on X. The Oilers even chimed in, giving the couple the stamp of approval thanks to the iconic blue and orange jersey that Ciara was sporting.

10/10 no notes 💙🧡 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 4, 2024

The timing of the show of support couldn’t have come at a better time for the Oilers. A swath of celebrities were in Toronto over the weekend for the NHL All-Star festivities, but not a single one was an Oilers fan. Actor Will Arnett, who coached team McDavid, was seen wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs hat; Justin Bieber is also a huge Leafs fan; singer Michael Buble is a big Vancouver Canucks fan; and Tate McRae was wearing a Calgary Flames hat during portions of the weekend.

It’s doubtful that Ciara deliberately chose to wear the jersey for this reason, but you can’t argue the Oilers were due a little bit of love from a celebrity. Edmonton fans were thrilled to see it.

Rocking the Edmonton Oilers gear… 😍😍😍 — Gbenga ‘G++’ Gabriel (@Computta) February 4, 2024

W jersey choice — Oilers Daily (@oilersdailyy) February 4, 2024

Rocking the @EdmontonOilers !!! — Kev C B (@prairiedawg21) February 4, 2024

No idea why she’s wearing an Oilers Gretzky jersey, but I’m here for it! — Tape Delay (@lagging3k) February 4, 2024

Love the jersey choice!! — Calum (@Calum_C) February 4, 2024

Ciara first met Russell in 2015 at a Wisconsin basketball game. The NFL QB asked the singer out to dinner and wound up getting married shortly after in 2016. The pair are parents to four children, with Amora being their latest.

The 38-year-old has never headlined a show in Edmonton during his singing career. Perhaps this will give local fans hope that could someday change.