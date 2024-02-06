Rapper Lil Nas X rocks Oilers jersey at the grocery store

The Edmonton Oilers are a hot fashion item among celebrities lately.

Just days after pop star Ciara posted a video of her dancing in an Oilers jersey with her husband and newborn daughter, rapper Lil Nas X has also jumped in with some support for the team.

In a video posted to his TikTok account, the two-time Grammy winner was seen wearing a royal blue Wayne Gretzky jersey while testing out the new Apple Vision Pro headset in what appeared to be some sort of grocery store.

Why he wore an Oilers jersey for the video was not explained, but it can only be seen as a show of support from one of the industry’s brightest stars. The video has been viewed over 450,000 times on his account, which has a whopping 29 million followers.

That wasn’t the only video he posted while rocking the blue and orange. A second video was also uploaded of Lil Nas X in the same jersey doing a skit with the Apple Vision headset.

This may be the first time the 24-year-old rapper has shown support for the Oilers, but it isn’t the first time he has interacted with the NHL brand. In 2019, he performed his popular song “Old Town Road” to a large crowd of Boston Bruins fans ahead of a Stanley Cup Final game against the St. Louis Blues.

Lil Nas X first gained popularity with that song in 2018 and the subsequent remix in 2019 that featured country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. He is known for his unique marketing strategy for his music, which initially included making memes on TikTok.

He released a studio album, Montero, in 2019. “Old Town Road” won two Grammys in 2020 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

In 2019, Lil Nas X came out as gay, making him one of the most prominent 2sLGBTQ+ members of the rap community.