Think pink: A pop-up Barbie store has opened in West Edmonton Mall

With everyone seemingly checking out the new Barbie movie, a pop-up store in West Edmonton Mall has all your Barbie needs covered.

The pop-up is located within the Indigo store in WEM and is stocked up with collectible dolls from the movie, including Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Its grand opening was this past weekend but if you couldn’t make it, no worries. The pop-up store will be hanging around until the end of the year, and you will definitely want to snag a pic or two in its photo booth!

It’s definitely been a big moment for Barbie as it smashes box office records, bringing in US$337 million worldwide during opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

As of writing, the film has grossed more than US$356 million worldwide.