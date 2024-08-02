Municipalities near Edmonton are hiring and some offer HUGE salaries

If you’re looking for a new job this August, consider expanding your search area, as several municipalities close to Edmonton are hiring.

Cities around the Edmonton area offer a wide variety of professional opportunities, some of which offer six-figure salaries.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Who: This town just north of Edmonton has a population of about 10,000 and has a long history of French settlement.

Jobs: Morinville is currently hiring for a utility operator, a customer service representative, and a fire prevention officer.

Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park.

Jobs: It’s hiring for 11 roles in various positions, including a manager of fleet operations, a communications operator, an engineering specialist, a victim services client support coordinator, and an accountant.

Perks: Named one of Canada’s best employers by Forbes, Strathcona County offers a comprehensive benefits package, including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.

Who: Located south of Edmonton, Leduc is in a prime location for people to enjoy both the city and rural life.

Jobs: There are a variety of jobs with the City of Leduc right now, including a business analyst, program leader, detachment clerk, and more.

Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

Who: Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery.

Jobs: There are nine job openings in the City of St. Albert, including a manager of asset management, a graphic designer, theatre technicians, and a couple of fitness instructors.

Perks: The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.”

Who: About half an hour south of Edmonton is Beaumont, a small, friendly city with a charming downtown core and a rich Francophone history.

Jobs: Beaumont is hiring for a skate monitor this month.

Perks: Employer-paid health and dental benefits package, membership to the Beaumont Sport and Recreation Centre, and enrolment in Local Authorities Pension Plan.

Who: The Town of Stony Plain, located west of Edmonton, is a tight-knit community offering an affordable cost of living while still being close to all city amenities.

Jobs: The Town is currently hiring for a program assistant, a community connector, and a youth engagement community development officer.

Perks: Competitive compensation and benefits package, professional development opportunities, employee health and wellness benefits, work-life balance including flextime and alternate work schedules.

Who: The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a historic and rapidly growing community northeast of Edmonton.

Jobs: The City is hiring for eight positions, including a community peace officer, a financial accountant, and a home support aide, this August.

Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

