The old Royal Alberta Museum building in Edmonton’s Glenora neighbourhood is being demolished and the provincial government is proposing a new green space to take its place.

The former Royal Alberta Museum (RAM) building, which was purpose-built as a museum in 1965, has been vacant since 2015.

The public was informed of “significant issues” with the old building when the new RAM was announced. The possibility of renovating and repurposing the structure was investigated; however, the repairs and costs were too extensive to be practical.

The new museum building opened its doors downtown in 2018.

As a result, the vacant building will be demolished and turned into a green space where people can gather. The Government House and the Carriage House will remain on the site.

“The old Royal Alberta Museum building has been a part of our province for decades, and we know many Albertans have happy memories and sentimental stories from visits there,” said Pete Guthrie, minister of infrastructure. “The green space we’re planning will give residents and visitors the opportunity to create new memories in one of the nicest areas in Edmonton.”

The province is asking the public to have their say on what they’d like to see in the new space, from everything from repurposed elements from the old building to a playground.

Alberta Infrastructure is working with Indigenous communities in addition to public consultation.

What would you like to see in this new green space? Ideas can be submitted in the online survey.