Municipalities around Edmonton are hiring and some offer $100K+ salaries

If you are looking for a career change, it might be time to expand your search as a number of cities close to Edmonton are hiring.
A wide variety of professional opportunities are available in cities around the Edmonton area, and some of them offer six-figure salaries.
We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.
Beaumont
- Who: About half an hour south of Edmonton is Beaumont, a friendly small city with its charming downtown core and a rich history of French settlement.
- Jobs: Beaumont is hiring for two positions right now, including a water and wastewater operator and a childcare support worker.
- Perks: Employer-paid health and dental benefits package, membership to the Beaumont Sport and Recreation Centre, and enrolment in Local Authorities Pension Plan.
- More: Learn more here.
Leduc
- Who: Located south of Edmonton, Leduc is in a prime location for people to enjoy both the city and rural life.
- Jobs: There are a variety of jobs to be found with the City of Leduc right now, including a heavy-duty technician, an employee relationships and partnerships manager, a safety codes officer, and more.
- Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
- More: Learn more here.
St. Albert
- Who: Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery.
- Jobs: There are several jobs currently available in the city of St. Albert, including emergency communications operator, fitness instructors, and aquatics fitness instructors, among others.
- Perks: The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.”
- More: Learn more here.
Spruce Grove
- Who: Just west of Edmonton is the City of Spruce Grove, a busy city with a good mix of industry and community.
- Jobs: Nine job positions are currently open with the City of Spruce Grove. The City is looking for a general manager of corporate services and chief financial officer, a bylaw officer, and a records administrator.
- Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
- More: Learn more here.
Strathcona County
- Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park.
- Jobs: It’s hiring for 17 roles with a number of positions, including an environmental planning specialist and a senior financial planning advisor.
- Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Fort Saskatchewan
- Who: The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a historic and rapidly growing community northeast of Edmonton.
- Jobs: It’s hiring for seven positions in various fields, including labourers and a recruitment specialist.
- Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Morinville
- Who: This town just north of Edmonton has a population of about 10,000 and has a rich history of French settlement.
- Jobs: Morinville has several job positions available right now, including a number of camp coordinator positions and a recreation programmer.
- Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
- More: Learn more here.