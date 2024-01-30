UrbanizedEdmonton Homes

6 homes you can buy for less than $200K in Edmonton

Jan 30 2024, 8:41 pm
Renee C. Cadarette/Homes & Gardens Real Estate Limited │ Jenny E. Hansen/Real Broker

It’s no secret that the cost of housing is expensive in Canada, leaving many to wonder if they will ever own a home.

Thankfully, that hasn’t been the case in Edmonton, and while housing costs are rising, we’re fortunate to live in a city where a single income can get you into the housing market.

For those looking to get the most bang for their buck, we put together a list of six homes in Edmonton you could buy for under $200,000. Some are fixer-uppers, while others are just downright charming.

11515 101st Street NW

Jenny E. Hansen/Real Broker

Jenny E. Hansen/Real Broker

  • Asking price: $199,900
  • Three-bedroom, one-bathroom house
  • 1,223 square feet

10564 92nd Street NW

Stanley Quang/Re/Max Elite

Stanley Quang/Re/Max Elite

  • Asking price: $139,800
  • Two-bedroom, one-bathroom house
  • 697 square feet

10928 92nd Street NW

Wendy Hamel/Re/Max River City

Wendy Hamel/Re/Max River City

  • Asking price: $164,900
  • Two-bedroom, one-bathroom house
  • 921 square feet

10718 96th Street NW

Bill Chan/Sterling Real Estate

Bill Chan/Sterling Real Estate

  • Asking price: $165,000
  • Three-bedroom, two-bathroom house
  • 715 square feet

9352 108th Avenue NW

Renee C. Cadarette/Homes & Gardens Real Estate Limited

Renee C. Cadarette/Homes & Gardens Real Estate Limited

  • Asking price: $175,000
  • Two-bedroom, one-bathroom house
  • 875 square feet

11944 71st Street NW

Calvin R. Hexter/Exp Realty

Calvin R. Hexter/Exp Realty

  • Asking price: $195,900
  • Three-bedroom, two-bathroom house
  • 842 square feet
