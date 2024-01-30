6 homes you can buy for less than $200K in Edmonton
Jan 30 2024, 8:41 pm
It’s no secret that the cost of housing is expensive in Canada, leaving many to wonder if they will ever own a home.
Thankfully, that hasn’t been the case in Edmonton, and while housing costs are rising, we’re fortunate to live in a city where a single income can get you into the housing market.
For those looking to get the most bang for their buck, we put together a list of six homes in Edmonton you could buy for under $200,000. Some are fixer-uppers, while others are just downright charming.
11515 101st Street NW
- Asking price: $199,900
- Three-bedroom, one-bathroom house
- 1,223 square feet
10564 92nd Street NW
- Asking price: $139,800
- Two-bedroom, one-bathroom house
- 697 square feet
10928 92nd Street NW
- Asking price: $164,900
- Two-bedroom, one-bathroom house
- 921 square feet
10718 96th Street NW
- Asking price: $165,000
- Three-bedroom, two-bathroom house
- 715 square feet
9352 108th Avenue NW
- Asking price: $175,000
- Two-bedroom, one-bathroom house
- 875 square feet
11944 71st Street NW
- Asking price: $195,900
- Three-bedroom, two-bathroom house
- 842 square feet