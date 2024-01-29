22 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Edmonton this February

There are a wide variety of jobs available in Edmonton this February, and we’ve put together a list of 22 places that are hiring for hundreds of positions around the city right now.

So dust off your resume and start applying! Start the new year off right and make that move to a career you’ll thrive in.

Who: Stantec is a renowned engineering, architecture, and related professional services firm, employing more than 22,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest employers in Alberta.

Jobs: Stantec is hiring for 91 positions right now in Edmonton, from administrative support and engineers to financial analysts.

Perks: The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, and a wellness program.

More: See what positions are open on the website.

Who: lululemon is an athletic apparel retailer that is approaching 500 stores around the globe.

Jobs: It's currently hiring for one position in Edmonton this February, an assistant manager at Kingsway Mall.

Perks: lululemon says it is committed to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, employee discounts, and fitness plans.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Spanning more than 48 city blocks, West Edmonton Mall is one of North America’s largest malls, featuring an amusement park, waterpark, mini-golf, underground aquarium, movie theatre, ice rink, and more.

Jobs: West Edmonton Mall is hiring for a variety of roles this month, including an animal training coordinator, electrician, cooks, and more.

Perks: Free attraction passes to WEM parks and attractions, health benefits, vacation, staff discounts, and employee assistance programs.

More: See what positions are available on its website.

Who: Servus Credit Union, Alberta’s largest credit union, is a member-owned, community-based financial institution with roots dating back to 1938.

Jobs: It's looking to fill roles in its member contact centre this February. If you have great customer service skills, this is a fully remote position with flexible working hours.

Perks: Servus offers its employees a range of financial, health, and social benefits to fit diverse lifestyle needs.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded here in Edmonton.

Jobs: The Brick is hiring a variety of in-store, warehouse, and head office positions right now.

Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement.

More: Check out the careers page for current openings.

Who: Edmonton-headquartered Flair Airlines is Canada’s leading low-cost carrier, providing affordable air travel to Canadians from coast to coast.

Jobs: It's currently hiring for five positions in the Edmonton area, including a human resources officer, administrative assistant, and jobs in accounting and community relations.

Perks: Access to staff travel program, competitive wages, pension plan, and performance-based bonuses reflecting individual accomplishments.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Walmart is a retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores.

Jobs: Walmart is looking to fill over 170 positions in Edmonton this month, including opticians, department managers, and merchandising store associates.

Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, an education help policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at Walmart and partnering retailers.

More: Check out the careers page for current openings.

Who: Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers, loved for its candles, soaps, and lotions. There are more than 1,600 retail locations in the US, more than 400 stores, and 30+ e-commerce sites worldwide.

Jobs: It's hiring for a couple of positions currently in Sherwood Park and its outlet store in Leduc.

Perks: Company-provided health advocate service, life insurance, disability insurance, medical, pharmacy, dental and vision, merchandise discount, and more.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Canadian Tire is one of the most recognized brands in Canada, and there are several jobs up for grabs in its retail stores and automotive service centres.

Jobs: It's hiring for five positions around Edmonton right now, including automotive service technicians and sales associates.

Perks: Canadian Tire offers competitive compensation packages, including benefits, the potential for profit sharing, extensive training, and career opportunities from within and across the country at Canadian Tire retail stores.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) delivers North America’s leading sports and entertainment experiences to connect fans to their passions. Located in the heart of the ICE District, OEG owns the five-time Stanley Cup Champion Edmonton Oilers, the WHL’s three-time Memorial Cup Champion Edmonton Oil Kings, and the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Jobs: OEG is hiring for more than a dozen positions this February, including ticket operations specialists, security agents, box office staff, and more.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: This university provides degrees in both undergraduate and graduate-level curricula. It’s been named one of Alberta’s top employers for the past decade.

Jobs: It's hiring 32 positions in Edmonton this February, from instructional and management positions to fitness and administrative support careers.

Perks: The company gives extended health benefits, including dental, a flexible spending account, and an employee/family assistance program. Vacation time and time off between Christmas and New Year's are included too.

More: Check it out online.

Who: Canada’s public service makes up more than 200,000 employees and is the largest employer in the country.

Jobs: The Government of Canada is hiring more than 160 positions in the Edmonton area this February, including financial analysts, account representatives, supervisors, and more.

Perks: Benefits include group life insurance, health benefits, pensions, retirement plans, and programs.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: The role of the Alberta Public Service is to provide professional policy advice to the government and to deliver a vast array of programs and services to meet the needs of Albertans.

Jobs: It's hiring for more than 130 positions in Edmonton right now, from family mediators and policy analysts to payroll administrators and project coordinators.

Perks: Benefits include group life insurance, health benefits, health and flexible spending accounts, retirement plans, and programs.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee house chain. Known for its fancy drinks and spelling errors, the chain is a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.

Jobs: Starbucks is hiring dozens of positions in the Edmonton area this February, ranging in professional and skill levels. If you've always wanted to be a barista, now's your chance!

Perks: Perks include a free box of tea or a bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Cineplex is Canada’s largest movie theatre chain, employing more than 10,000 people in its cinemas, Rec Rooms, and other entertainment ventures.

Jobs: It's hiring for 10 positions currently, including hourly hosts, cooks, bartenders, and cinema cast members.

Perks: Free movies, competitive wages, comprehensive training programs, and tuition assistance.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: The City of Edmonton was named one of Alberta’s Top 70 Employers for 2021 and serves more than one million people with more than 300 programs and services.

Jobs: The City is hiring for around 70 positions right now, from peace officers to landscapers and firefighters.

Perks: The City provides employees with a total compensation package that's competitive in the market and includes a combination of base salary, comprehensive benefits, and a commitment to work/life balance.

More: See what positions are open on its website.

Who: EPCOR employs more than 3,600 people and builds, owns, and operates electrical, natural gas, and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the US.

Jobs: It's hiring for dozens of positions in Edmonton this February in its engineering, field operations, management, and IT departments.

Perks: EPCOR says it is committed to work-life balance and offers a Total Rewards package that includes compensation, benefits, savings plans, time off, and other programs and perks.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Precision Drilling is the largest drilling rig contractor in Canada and also provides oil field rentals and supplies.

Jobs: Precision Drilling is currently looking for a purchaser and accounting assistant.

Perks: Medical, dental, prescription drug, life insurance, pension match, and long-term disability coverage.

More: Check out even more positions on its website.

Who: Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocers and is the parent company of stores including Superstore, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Jobs : Loblaw is hiring dozens of positions at locations in Edmonton this month, including pharmacy assistants, produce clerks, sales representatives, and more.

Perks: Loblaw is an award-winning employer offering health and financial benefits plans and flexible hours.

More: To learn more about Loblaw's open positions, visit the careers page.

Who: This organization advocates for all drivers in the province of Alberta.

Jobs: There are dozens of available positions in Edmonton this February, including communications specialists, processing agents, and insurance advisors.

Perks: The AMA says its staff treats each other as friends and family, and benefits include paid vacation, sick days, volunteer days, and floater days. It provides health benefits, a fully employer-paid pension plan, and personal development programs.

More: See what positions are open on its website.

Who: This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta.

Jobs: There are hundreds of openings for qualified individuals to work as nurses, health technicians, and so much more. Pour through the careers page and find a fit that is right for you.

Perks: AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff.

More: Check out AHS's careers page.