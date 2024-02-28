"You won't find better": Oilers fan from US visits Edmonton and pens love letter to YEG

An Oilers fan visiting Edmonton from the US gave the City of Champions a glowing review on social media, chronicling his visit and calling his time in YEG “a dream.”

Brandon of Decatur, Illinois, took to his X account to call his trip to Edmonton “the greatest 10 days of his 35 years,” calling himself “just a guy who loves the Oilers to my core — I don’t miss a second of Oilers hockey,” adding that coming to YEG was a dream and that was planned and saved up for a very long time to come to fruition.

#Oilers A LOVE LETTER TO #EDMONTON AND THE #OILERS. This will be long but I hope you will read. What me and my wife just experienced in your beautiful city was magic. Pure and simple. pic.twitter.com/kIHBwe5v3e — Brandon (@Suark88) February 28, 2024

The posts included some classic Edmonton things, from the statue of Wayne Gretzky outside Rogers Place, Commonwealth Stadium, and, of course, catching an Oilers game.

The post has garnered hundreds of likes and received tens of thousands of impressions on X, with the Edmonton Oilers X account even responding.

Brandon, we’re so glad you & your wife had such a fantastic trip to Edmonton! 💙🧡 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 28, 2024

Oilers fans and Edmontonians gave the love right back, with many commenting hoping he enjoyed his time in the city and well wishes.

Awesome stuff Brandon! Come back anytime! Glad you had an awesome trip and experience here! 👊 #LetsGoOilers — Reagan Podelec🍁🏒 (@ReaganPodelec) February 28, 2024

Thank you for showing me my city again. It’s always a pleasure to see it through another person’s eyes. I’m beyond happy and proud that you got to see the real Edmonton. Come back real soon. Oh and #LetsGoOilers — Princess Consuela Banana Hammock (@Angeline19781) February 28, 2024

Your adventures made me miss the city I had to leave . You brought out the best on people with your adventures and enthusiasms. Thankyou to you both❤️ — Yvonne (@ysscottiebairn) February 28, 2024

I enjoyed watching your adventure. Made me miss home and the people in Edmonton but it also made me proud to see someone from another country go home positively impacted. If you ever make it to Dallas for an Oilers game, make sure to let me know! — The Dick Whippington Show (@TheWhippington) February 28, 2024

So happy that your trip was awesome! You’re an honorary Edmontonian now! I looked forward to your daily updates and everything you got to experience! Take care and come back soon! — Derek (@dotder) February 28, 2024

So happy to hear and see that you and your wife had a great time and got to do and see so much. We appreciate the kind words about our city. You’re always welcome back and let us know when you’re coming back for a game or two. Drinks are on me! — OilersCuse19 (@OilersCuse19) February 28, 2024

“I’ve been to cities all across the US – Chicago, LA, St. Louis, Phoenix, New York, Tampa etc. and you can keep them all. Give me Edmonton, AB. People make the place and you won’t find better people on earth than Edmontonians,” the post added.