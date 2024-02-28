SportsHockeyPeopleCuratedOilers

"You won't find better": Oilers fan from US visits Edmonton and pens love letter to YEG

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Feb 28 2024, 11:27 pm
"You won't find better": Oilers fan from US visits Edmonton and pens love letter to YEG
@Suark88/X

An Oilers fan visiting Edmonton from the US gave the City of Champions a glowing review on social media, chronicling his visit and calling his time in YEG “a dream.”

Brandon of Decatur, Illinois, took to his X account to call his trip to Edmonton “the greatest 10 days of his 35 years,” calling himself “just a guy who loves the Oilers to my core — I don’t miss a second of Oilers hockey,” adding that coming to YEG was a dream and that was planned and saved up for a very long time to come to fruition.

The posts included some classic Edmonton things, from the statue of Wayne Gretzky outside Rogers Place, Commonwealth Stadium, and, of course, catching an Oilers game.

The post has garnered hundreds of likes and received tens of thousands of impressions on X, with the Edmonton Oilers X account even responding.

Oilers fans and Edmontonians gave the love right back, with many commenting hoping he enjoyed his time in the city and well wishes.

“I’ve been to cities all across the US – Chicago, LA, St. Louis, Phoenix, New York, Tampa etc. and you can keep them all. Give me Edmonton, AB. People make the place and you won’t find better people on earth than Edmontonians,” the post added.

