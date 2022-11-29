MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual, a casual dining chain based in Canada, just opened a new location in the Edmonton area.

Located in Stony Plain at 78 Boulder Boulevard, this is the 45th location to open nationally and it did so on November 28.

There are now 17 locations in Alberta, with the owners of this outpost owning five of them.

“We are so excited to be opening our sixth MR MIKES in Alberta and introducing the MR MIKES experience to Stony Plain,” said Sal Naim, one of the franchisees, in a media release.

“With a comfortable atmosphere and a menu with something for everyone, we look forward to being a part of the community and serving them for years to come,” Naim added.

This chain is known for its laid-back atmosphere, serving dishes like burgers, pasta, starters, tacos, and of course, personalized steaks. These steaks, from sirloin to filet mignon, can be served in different styles with added sides and toppings, like a seafood or mushroom topper.

There’s a long list of different beverages as well, which also includes daily specials and a killer happy hour.

“MR MIKES offers guests a relaxed, come-as-you-are atmosphere where they can enjoy delicious yet affordable menu creations while being treated to warm, welcoming service,” said Al Cave, vice chairman of MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual.

This is a solid addition to the dining scene of Stony Plain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MR MIKES Stony Plain (@mrmikesstonyplain)

MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual — Stony Plain

Address: 78 Boulder Boulevard, Stony Plain

Instagram