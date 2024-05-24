A new Moxies location in South Edmonton Common is bringing trendy dining to life with a gorgeous bar and a four-season patio.

The restaurant is the chain’s fourth Edmonton location and the “first to feature their new and striking modern design aesthetic.”

Accommodating 290 people within its 8,200-square-foot space, you can enjoy multiple dining areas, a lounge, a bar, and an all-season patio.

Moxies has a variety of dishes, wines, beers, and cocktails at the ready. Between menu fixtures, specials, and happy hour deals, Moxies has plenty to offer, and by the looks of that lounge and bar, it’s also a great place to catch the current Oilers playoff run!

“We’re back in the South side of Edmonton with a fresh new look and modern décor perfect for any occasion,” says franchisee Tim Collins in a news release. “Our four-season patio welcomes any Edmonton weather and accommodates your private events and functions with ease. We can’t wait to share our new space and know you will love it as much as we do!”

Moxies currently has 58 locations across North America.

Address: 2103 99th Street NW

Phone: 780-540-7620

