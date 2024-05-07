Fn'za: New pizza joint opens in Edmonton

Edmonton just got a brand-new pizza spot, and if you’re into unique toppings, you won’t be disappointed.

The long-awaited pizza joint Fn’za has just opened at 11939 Jasper Avenue. It will serve pizzas inspired by the LA food scene.

It’s all about the California-style pizza with a light sourdough crust and unique toppings aplenty.

On the menu, there are options like the Bánh Mì Sài Gòn loaded with all your favourite Banh Mi toppings such as sesame-soy glaze, ginger-lemongrass pork, shredded pickled carrot and cucumber.

The Venice Bitch includes mint basil hemp pesto, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, artichoke, red onion, spinach, almond, and goat cheese.

If you’re into the classics, Fn’za also has you covered with something like the bison pepperoni, loaded up with, you guessed it, bison pepperoni crafted by the butchery at RGE RD.

All pies are 16 inches, but there’s also the option for 10 inches too.

While right now, the spot is just offering pizzas; there are also some salads in the works.

Address: 11939 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

