These are the 10 most expensive streets in Edmonton (PHOTOS)

When it comes to expensive real estate in Edmonton, we might not be able to afford it, but we love to look.

We asked an expert to give us the rundown on Edmonton’s most exclusive postal codes. Ryan Debler, a realtor with Rimrock Real Estate in Edmonton, provided Daily Hive with a list of the streets with the highest-valued properties in the city.

Debler looked at two rankings for the list, the most expensive individual house sale on the street and the total sales of homes over $1,500,000 listed on MLS, not including off-market transactions.

It’s a great overview of where the ultra-wealthy in the city live, and the next time you’re taking a walk or a drive in the city, you might want to take a peek at these splashy neighbourhoods for inspiration.

MacTaggart Crest (MacTaggart)

It’s easy to see why this street is one of the most expensive in Edmonton. MacTaggart Crest backs onto Whitemud Hill, and these homes are massive. Six homes on this street have sold for $1.5 million, with its highest sale going for a whopping $3,350,000.

Riverside Crescent (Crestwood)

With stunning views of Hawrelak Park and Edmonton’s River Valley, Riverside Crescent is Edmonton’s ninth most expensive address. There have been six total sales over $1.5 million at this address, with the highest sale listed at an incredible $3,999,000.

Donsdale Drive (Donsdale)

At number eight on the list, Donsdale Drive has undoubtedly earned its place on the list of Edmonton’s most expensive addresses, with stunning views looking over the North Saskatchewan River. Seven homes on this street have sold for more than $1.5 million, with its highest sale at $3,000,000.

Woodward Crescent (Oleskiw)

It’s no wonder this stunning location is one of Edmonton’s most expensive places to live. Located in the River Valley near the Fort Edmonton Footbridge, Woodward Crescent is a secluded and luxurious area where seven homes have sold for more than $1.5 million. The highest sale listed on this street, however, was a whopping $3,515,000.

Watson Green (Windermere)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlyn A Gottlieb (@kaitlyn.gottlieb)

Located in the heart of Windermere is the upscale street of Watson Green, where 11 homes with this address have sold for more than $1.5 million. The highest sale on this street was $2,360,000.

St. Georges Crescent (Glenora)

The fifth-most expensive address on the list is St. Georges Crescent in the desirable Glenora neighbourhood. This street offers stunning views of Edmonton’s River Valley and is an ideal lookout point for many people in the city. It’s no wonder this address has seen 11 homes sell for more than $1.5 million and a highest sale of $3,175,000

Valleyview Drive (Parkview)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rimrock Real Estate (@rimrockrealestate)

Located across the river from Hawrelak Park is Valleyview Drive in the Parkview neighbourhood. The views from this street are gorgeous, and the prices are premium. Valleyview Drive has seen 14 homes sales over $1.5 million, with the highest sale being $3,100,000.

Westbrook Drive (Westbrook Estate)

A serene getaway in the trees near the Whitemud Creek Ravine, Westbrook Drive is Edmonton’s third-most expensive address in the City of Edmonton. This exclusive location has seen 15 homes sell for more than $1.5 million, with its most expensive home going for $3,150,000.

Saskatchewan Drive (Windsor Park)

This portion of Saskatchewan Drive, located west of the University of Alberta and east of Hawrelak Park, is Edmonton’s second most expensive street. There have been 24 home sales on this street over $1,500,000; the highest sale was $5,000,000.

Windermere Drive (Windermere)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chizen and Company (@chizenandcompany)

Edmonton’s most expensive street is the affluent Windermere Drive in the southwest corner of the city. This ritzy location has seen 34 home sales above the $1.5 million mark, with its most expensive home sale listed at $5.7 million.

Debler explained what makes Windermere Drive so special is the collection of one and two-acre lots that run along the river and River Ridge Golf Course.

“The properties offer expansive views. The street is tucked away from major traffic while offering quick access to all of the southwest Edmonton amenities. It’s essentially acreage living in the heart of the SW. Many of the homes on this street are significant in size, many of which are around 7000+ sqft.,” he said.