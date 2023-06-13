What Edmonton's average rent price will get you in cities across Canada

If there’s one thing we can all be thankful for in Edmonton, it’s that housing is pretty affordable here.

released its June 2023 Rent Report, and at number 31 on the list of 35 cities the site compares, Edmonton is the most affordable Canadian city of comparable size. The city ranks below Calgary, Winnipeg, Montreal, and everywhere listed in British Columbia and Ontario.

With that being said, we thought we would take a look and see what Edmonton’s average one-bedroom rent price of $1,176 would get you in other major cities in Canada:

As Canada’s second-most expensive city for renters, you won’t find much around $1,176 as you would in Edmonton. This single bedroom in a central part of Toronto could be yours to rent for $1,050 per month. It’s only 100 square feet and the kitchen is shared with other tenants, but at least you’ll have your own bathroom.

While our neighbours to the south may have it better than other parts of Canada, Calgary’s average rent price for a one-bedroom apartment is nearly $500 more per month than Edmonton’s. That being said, you can still find your own apartment in Calgary around the $1,100 mark, including in this building in the Northwest part of the city.

Vancouver is the country’s most expensive city for rentals, with the average one-bedroom unit costing a staggering $2,831 monthly. So, it’s no surprise that $1,176 won’t get you very far in this pricey city. Edmonton’s average rental price may land you a single bedroom in a home, like this 200-square-foot bedroom in Vancouver.

Coming in at 26 out of 35, Montreal is slightly more expensive than Calgary for renters, with the average one-bedroom priced at $1,657 per month. Similarly, Montreal has limited one-bedroom apartments available to rent with Edmonton-style pricing.

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in our nation’s capital is nearly $800 more per month than it is in Edmonton. Ottawa is the 13th most expensive city in the country for renters, with the average unit setting you back $1,972 per month. In this city, $1,100 could get you a studio basement apartment in a central location.

You won’t find much beyond shared accommodations for less than $1,176 in Halifax, Canada’s 20th most expensive city. Edmonton’s average rental cost could get you a single bedroom in a six-bedroom house split between multiple tenants.

Regina is Canada’s second-most affordable city in Canada, coming in at 34 out of 35 on Rentals.ca’s list. For the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in Edmonton, you could rent a spacious two-bedroom apartment right in downtown Regina.