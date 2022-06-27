A northwest Calgary mansion with a MASSIVE gymnasium is an athlete’s dream, and if you have deep pockets, it could be yours.

Listed for a cool $4,990,000, the acreage estate in Rocky View County was built in 2008, sits on more than three acres of land, and offers more than 13,500 square feet of living space.

Included in that 13,000+ square footage is a huge gymnasium, clocking in at 2,700 square feet. So much room for activities!

The grand entrance welcomes you with a huge spiral staircase and dazzling chandelier. Walking into that view would make anyone want to explore the home’s seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms!

The main bedroom has a sitting area, balcony, walk-in closet, a waterfall shower and a jacuzzi tub.

The main level also offers a bright sitting area with a bar, games area and a grand sunroom.

The five-car insulated oversized garage and paved space if just perfect for guests to park, and the mansion is just five minutes away from the Bearspaw Golf Club.

The backyard is meticulously landscaped with plenty of trees and shrubs, and you can marvel at it from the comfort of the enclosed hot tub.

So, there you have it.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another mansion on the market in Alberta with a gymnasium quite this large; however, we do suggest checking out this $3.3 million mansion near Sherwood Park with its own private lake, or Alberta’s largest home for sale with 17,000 square feet.