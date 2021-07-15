If you’re looking for a solid spot to impress that special someone, you are in luck. Edmonton boasts some of the best restaurants to go on a cool first date.

From a neon splashed Mexican restaurant to a rotating dining room high up in the sky, these restaurants in Edmonton all make for the best unique date experience.

Filled with neon lights, bursts of colour and a bit of moody lighting, this is a great spot to sit down and get to know your date. The food is delicious, and so are their drinks. The brick interior is a vibe, and in the summertime the splashy patio is a cute spot to hang too.

Address: 8230 Gateway Boulevard NW Edmonton

Phone: 780-760-0200

It’s cute, it’s quaint, and it’s in the heart of Old Strathcona. Pip offers a great setting to chill and relax on your first date, with a comfy setting and warm, vibrant wallpaper. It’s a nice place to grab a meal and a drink or two while exchanging stories about childhood, careers and family.

Address: 10403 83 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-760-4747

Kick back and relax in The Common’s gastro-lounge or spacious patio. The interior is beautifully decorated, with intriguing photographs that make great conversation starters for those looking to kick things off.

Address: 9910 109 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-452-7333

This stunning plant-filled restaurant is a shoe-in if you or your partner are vegetarian or vegan. The menu is stacked with plant-based options, and its interior is overflowing with beautiful plants, artwork and natural sunlight.

Address: 9949 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-244-9702

Bathe under a ceiling filled with twinkling, glowing lights at Ampersand 27. It’s a solid choice for the perfect first date, with a delicious entree menu and a beverage menu that will satisfy your thirst.

Address: 9949 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-244-9702

This interactive dinner is a cool way to have some good food and get to know your date. Besides, who doesn’t love some gooey cheese and a variety of things to dip in it?

Address: 2920 Calgary Trail NW, Ste 117 Edmonton

Phone: 780-465-4347

Situated in downtown Edmonton, you will surely impress your date at Alchemy Bar. The menu is filled to the brim with delicious cocktails, and tasty snacks will keep the night going as you chill in this beautifully crafted cocktail bar.

Address: 10344 102 Street NW, Edmonton

