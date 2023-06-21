The mosquito population is about to boom after recent rainfall in Edmonton

After more than a month’s worth of rain fell on the City of Edmonton within the last week, experts with the City are saying that we are already seeing a new hatch of mosquito larvae.

According to Sarah McPike, a senior biological sciences technologist, the quick increase in water levels lately will activate mosquito eggs on vegetation that hasn’t been wet yet this season, meaning the “egg bank” from the last few summers may activate.

“As temperatures increase over the next few days, we will likely see more mosquitos hatch and faster development of the larvae,” stated McPike.

City Pest Operations crews will be treating ditches and standing water with BTI, which targets young mosquito larvae.

You can help reduce mosquito populations in your area by emptying things that accumulate water, including wheelbarrows, birdbaths and blocked gutters.

In past years, most mosquitos in the Edmonton area have laid eggs on vegetation instead of stagnant water. However, a new species of mosquito in town, Culex pipiens, have spread to the area and will lay eggs on water.

“This species is an aggressive human biter. While it has not been identified as a host here, it does have the potential to carry West Nile, so we encourage Edmontonians to keep a close eye on backyard water control to help stop the number of mosquitoes,” the City said.

From the sounds of it, we’ll be needing our own mosquito monument by the end of this summer, as they have in Kamarno, Manitoba.