There's a MASSIVE mosquito monument tucked away in rural Canada

A monument in rural Canada may trigger a fight-or-flight reaction to some thanks to its dedication to the usually pesky mosquito.

Tucked away in the community of Kamarno, Manitoba, is a stone and metal monument of a large mosquito sitting pretty in the sky.

According to the Rural Municipality of Armstrong’s website, Kamarno means “mosquito-infested” in Ukrainian, with the municipality being “proud to be known as the Mosquito Capital of the World.” The monument was designed and built in 1985 by artist Marlene Magnusson Hourd.

The area fully leans into its buzzy reputation, holding a Mosquito Flea Market in the summer at the Komarno Community Hall.

If you pop in for a visit, the area has the Komarno Quality Store, which sells groceries and liquor, and also acts as a post office. Hopefully it sells some bug repellent, too!

Komarno is approximately a one-hour drive north of Winnipeg.

Komarno Mosquito Monument

Address: Komarno, Manitoba, R0C 1R0