May marks Asian Heritage Month, and this year Edmonton is celebrating the many cultures and countries of Asia that enrich its city with a fantastic new event.

On Saturday, May 25, the first-ever Experience Asia will take place at South Edmonton Common, in the former Nordstrom Rack location, for a day full of shopping, food, and fun.

Visitors can expect to browse a market full of unique products from local businesses, artisans, and South Edmonton Common retailers, indulge in culinary delights from various food trucks, and even check out some live performances.

There will also be several talks throughout the afternoon, with speakers like Bean Gill from the CBC show Push, the Hon. Nathan Ip, MLA Edmonton-South West, and Councillors Keren Tang and Jennifer Rice.

What’s more, you can enter an exciting giveaway and be in with a chance to win an assortment of prizes that have been generously donated by the centre’s retailers.

“Our aim with this event is to use the platform that comes with South Edmonton Common

being as large as it is to uplift, showcase, and celebrate a wide variety of businesses owned by Edmontonians of Asian descent,” says Mona Butler, Marketing Manager at Cameron Corporation.

Experience Asia looks set to be a fun day out for all ages — so don’t miss the chance to celebrate Edmonton’s diversity, while supporting local small businesses. Happy Asian Heritage Month!

When: Saturday, May 25

Where: South Edmonton Common, former Nordstrom Rack location — 1910 102 St NW, Edmonton

Time: 12 am to 5 pm