The California Pizza Kitchen is finally coming to Canada.

The massive international food chain announced back in November 2021 that it would be expanding into Canada, and it looks like that time has come.

The California-fresh pizza concept is opening on August 1 in Edmonton, Alberta, located at 5260 Windermere Boulevard NW.

The US-based concept offers California-style pizzas, pasta, and salads at 200 locations in eight countries, including franchise locations in airports, casinos, and stadiums across the States.

“We were first introduced to California Pizza Kitchen in the mid 1990s and were immediately inspired by its culture and innovation,” said Naheed Shariff, CPK Alberta CEO, in a press release.

“We’re honored and excited to bring this iconic, forward-thinking brand to Canada for the first time, while simultaneously attributing to job creation here in Alberta.

“CPK offers a fun, healthy, alternative experience that guests long for, and we’re thrilled to offer Edmonton residents a taste of that. The brand’s innovative, California-fresh cuisine combined with the benevolent culture of the people truly solidified the deal,” added Shariff.

The grand opening marks the beginning of the brand’s efforts to expand to different cities throughout North America, as new operators look to join its franchise model.

The CPK Edmonton menu items will include tasty dishes like the Dynamite Shrimp, Shanghai Power Bowl, California Tacos with grilled lime chicken or crispy fish, and its CPK Classics, like The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza and Thai Crunch Salad, to name a few.

In addition to the Edmonton outpost, CPK has plans to expand to Vancouver, BC, and Toronto, Ontario, with “select franchise partners.”

We’ll keep you posted as more details are released regarding those openings.

This is CPK’s first Canadian location and it’s less than two weeks away from opening.

You’ll definitely want to see what all of the hype is about when it opens on August 1!

California Pizza Kitchen

Address: 5260 Windermere Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Instagram