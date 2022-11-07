Psychic medium Matt Fraser adds one show in Edmonton in 2023

A popular medium is coming to Edmonton next year!

Matt Fraser is doing one show at the River Cree Resort in April.

Touted as “America’s Top Psychic Medium,” Fraser is also the best-selling author of When Heaven Calls and stars in the hit television series Meet the Frasers on E! Entertainment.

Meet the Frasers aired for one season in 2020 and chronicled the lives of Fraser and his girlfriend.

Fraser will hold just one show in Edmonton on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Tickets start at $44.99 with general sale starting Wednesday, November 9 at 10 am. The event is also for 18+.

More information can be found on Ticketmaster.