The Loblaws at the ICE District in Edmonton is finally opening this week

A highly anticipated grocery store is opening this week in downtown Edmonton, as Loblaws City Market opens its doors to shoppers.

The store was announced back in 2019 and was originally slated to open in the fall of 2020; however, it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 22,000-square-foot store is located on the corner of 104th Avenue and 103rd Street and occupies the second floor of the building.

You might also like: The skating rink at the ICE District is now open and it's perfect (PHOTOS)

Where to see Christmas lights in and around Edmonton (MAP)

The best holiday and winter events to check out in Edmonton this year

To celebrate the grand opening of the ICE District, Loblaws City Market will be making a $20,000 donation to Food Banks Alberta and a $2,000 donation to the Children’s Autism Services of Edmonton, in celebration of its new location.

Doors open at 8:30 am on Wednesday, November 9 and the first 150 guests will receive a gift bag full of goodies, and there will be exclusive PC Optimum offers for shoppers as well.

With the skating rink at the ICE District Plaza opening recently too, it sure has been a busy week for the downtown core!