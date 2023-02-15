A rarely seen art collection is coming to Edmonton this weekend

Get ready, Edmonton — a rarely seen art collection is coming to the Art Gallery of Alberta in our city this weekend.

The McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Ontario debuted Generations: The Sobey Family and Canadian Art late last year and now it is being loaned to be put on display in five cities across Canada, including a stop in Edmonton.

Generations examines the story of Canadian art from fresh perspectives and allows for new conversations between the art of yesterday and today.

The exhibition offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore one of Canada’s most legendary private collections, revealing the family’s long-standing engagement with Canadian and Indigenous art.

The exhibition offers a look at more than 170 works by early European newcomers, the Group of Seven, their contemporaries, the Quebec Impressionists, and the Automastiste painters along with the trailblazing Indigenous artists of today.

The gallery will also be opening its doors for Family Day on Monday, February 20, offering free admission to all galleries including Generations.

It will be in Edmonton until May 21 before heading to Charlottetown, PEI, and Halifax, Nova Scotia, in the fall.

We can’t wait to pour over the rich and beautiful pieces that will be landing in our city with this exhibition. The long weekend can’t come soon enough!