Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig too? You’re in luck because the City of Edmonton is hiring for a ton of jobs, and many of them don’t require a degree.

Dozens of job positions requiring a high school diploma or less are up for grabs, and some of them pay as high as $32 per hour. These positions are great for students in need of summer employment or anybody looking to swap up their career path.

Here are some well-paying jobs in the City of Edmonton that don’t require a degree:

Salary: $23.89 to $32.04 (Hourly)

Who should apply: Edmonton needs lifeguards on duty! Up to 25 temporary lifeguard positions are available in the City. To be a lifeguard with the City of Edmonton, applicants must be a strong swimmer and hold a current Lifesaving Society National Lifeguard Award and Standard First Aid/Aquatic Emergency Care and a high school diploma.

Salary: $17.01 to $19.47 (Hourly)

Who should apply: This is a really neat opportunity to try your hand at operating some historic midway rides straight out of the 1920s. Fort Edmonton Park is looking to fill as many as 30 midway operator positions for the 2023 season and is looking for people who are knowledgeable about Western Canadian history. The minimum education requirement is Grade 10, and you need a valid Standard First Aid and CPR certificate.

Salary: $18.07 to $22.36 (Hourly)

Who should apply: Who doesn’t love to dress up? Costumed Interpreters at Fort Edmonton Park help translate Edmonton’s unique history to visitors from all over the world. Costumed Interpreters should have completed at least one year of a degree or diploma program related to art, history, or museum studies and have a valid Standard First Aid and CPR certificate. Up to 25 temporary positions are available, and bonus points if you are bilingual.