McDavid teams up with Edmonton schools for Ben Stelter fundraiser

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is teaming up with local schools to raise money for the Ben Stelter Foundation.

The fundraiser aims at getting students at local schools to organize campaigns and raise money for families of kids with cancer.

“We’re inviting students from Edmonton Public Schools to lead the Ben Stelter Foundation campaign within their own schools,” McDavid said in a video posted to social media. “Join us in the fight against childhood cancer and let’s make a positive change together.”

Student leaders wanted to help fundraise for the @BenStelterFund and win a chance for @cmcdavid97 to visit your school + 2 signed jerseys for the student leaders. Any school in the #Edmonton and area can participate. Visit https://t.co/4mkqoLW2Sc for more details. Please share to… pic.twitter.com/AVLlzzE1Tq — Ashif Mawji 🇺🇦 (@ashifmawji) October 25, 2023

Each participating school will have their campaigns led by two student leaders. Those leaders must be in the highest two grades. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise money, but there is also a focus on helping students build their leadership skills.

As an added bonus, each school will be entered to win two signed Oilers jerseys for their student leaders and a visit from McDavid himself. Schools will receive extra entries for every $1,000 raised.

The fundraiser is currently accepting applications for student leaders with a deadline set for November 3. The actual fundraising will occur between November 20 and 24.

Ben Stelter has become a legend in Edmonton. The six-year-old rose to prominence during the 2022 Oilers playoff run as he battled brain cancer, a battle he eventually lost that summer.

The Ben Stelter Foundation was created in his memory with McDavid being among its most passionate supporters, helping them to raise money for other kids with cancer.

It’s been a rough go for the Stelter family. In July, just under a year after Ben’s passing, his dad Mike Stelter was diagnosed with a rare form of spine cancer. The family has had tremendous support from the community, raising over $87,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to help with travel expenses and medical treatment.

You can see more information and get involved in the fundraiser by visiting the foundation website.