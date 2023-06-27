Awkward Biznasty-McDavid dare turns into heartwarming Stelter family surprise

Before Connor McDavid swept the NHL Awards with a ton of hardware, the Edmonton Oilers captain took some time to chat with the show panel in between trophies.

Sat on the opposite end of the table was none other than Spittin’ Chiclets podcast host Paul Bissonette, also known as Biznasty.

Unsurprisingly, things quickly got off the rails as a result of Bissonette’s eccentric personality. And soon enough, the conversation shifted towards McDavid’s large outdoor hot tub, which has been the subject of jokes since the player gave Architectural Digest a tour of his Edmonton home.

Bissonette even made a deal with McDavid, who was up for the Hart Memorial Trophy.

“$5k to charity tonight, of my own money, if at the end of your speech, if you win the Hart, you thank the hot tub for me,” said Bissonette. “Do it for the kids, Connor. And I’ll let the joke die.”

McDavid pondered the offer for a bit but accepted after Bissonette said he’d let him choose the charity. The 26-year-old selected the Ben Stelter Fund, a cancer charity set up in honour of late Oilers superfan Ben Stelter, who passed away last summer.

And the deal was on.

Later in the evening, McDavid did win the Hart Memorial Trophy (the third of his career), as a result of netting 153 points in 82 games this past season. The Richmond Hill native, who won the scoring race by 25 points over his teammate Leon Draisaitl, was presented with a surprise on stage.

Coincidentally, the NHL awards had already arranged for the trophy to be presented to McDavid by the Stelter family.

“Wow, that was an incredible surprise,” said McDavid after greeting each member of the family. “It means so much to me to be standing up here with the Stelters, thinking about our buddy, Ben.”

“Biz, thanks to the hot tub,” McDavid said, pointing to Bissonette. “And, I’ll match it with you.”