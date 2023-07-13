Father of Oilers super-fan Ben Stelter has been diagnosed with cancer

A fundraiser has been created for Mike Stelter, the father of Ben Stelter, a young Edmonton Oilers super-fan that won the hearts of hockey fans last year.

Mike announced on social media today that he has cancer. Ben’s father said he had been having back pains and got an MRI after a “long wait.” It revealed a tumour growing on his spine.

Mike says that he will be travelling to the United States to seek treatment, which is unavailable in Canada.

Hi everyone, we wanted to update you all with what’s going on in our lives. I was having back pains and with an mri and the doctors found a tumour growing on my spine. We have to travel to the US for treatment because it’s not available in Canada.https://t.co/DJQ6irIjL5 — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) July 13, 2023

Ben, who courageously battled brain cancer, died last August. He was just six years old. The Ben Stelter Fund has since been created to help families who have kids with cancer.

“This family has been through so much after losing Ben and now with Mike being diagnosed with cancer not even a year later,” said Mike’s sister-in-law Danielle Ribich, who set up the GoFundMe page. “They have never asked for anything or set up a GoFundMe while Ben battled but they need your help now.”

Ribich says that Mike will fly to Pennsylvania for Proton Therapy treatment. She’s looking to raise $40,000 to help pay for costs relating to the seven weeks of treatment.

“For seven weeks they will essentially be paying for two households while neither of them will be able to work,” she said. “There will be a lot of expenses while they are away such as accommodations, flights, transportation, parking, meals, and medication along with their regular expenses at home. We are hoping that there aren’t any surprise costs with the treatment while they’re down there.”

The family is expecting to make their first trip to Pennsylvania for tests and the consultation within the next week.

The fundraiser has received over 60 donations, raising more than $8,000 at the time of publishing.

“It’s been a whirlwind for us to say the least but we are so grateful for all of the love and support,” said Mike.