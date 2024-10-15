Oilers have one unexpected bright spot in brutal start to season

Doom and gloom is the name of the game once again for Edmonton Oilers fans to start the new season.

After months of talking about the importance of avoiding a repeat of last season, the Oilers have found themselves winless in the first three games of the 2024-25 NHL season. That is despite two of those games coming against bottom-feeders like the Chicago Blackhawks and Calgary Flames.

Throughout those three games, Edmonton has been outscored by a healthy 15-3 margin, showcasing both a lack of defending and scoring. It has not been pretty for the Oilers, but there is at least one bright spot fans can be happy with on the roster, and that’s Corey Perry.

The 39-year-old former Hart Trophy winner has been looking good over the past few weeks, showing flashes of his younger self and finding ways to put the puck in the net. He netted the team’s first goal of the season against the Blackhawks and deflected another goal past Flames netminder Dan Vladar before it was taken back on an iffy goalie interference call.

More than a few people doubted the merit of bringing back an aging Perry for another year. His foot speed has certainly taken a step back in recent years and the Oilers lost a lot of speed in the bottom six with the departures of Dylan Holloway, Ryan McLeod, and Warren Foegele.

On top of that, Perry had himself a very underwhelming playoff run, scoring just a goal and three points in 19 games. His only goal came in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final off a magnificent feed from Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

Yet, it seems like the veteran wing has found a way to turn back to the clock just a tad to become a decent scoring presence in the team’s bottom six. It’s a significant development if Perry can keep up this level of play, especially considering that the majority of his teammates are off to horrid starts.

Perry playing better than expected won’t lift this team out of the early hole they have dug for themselves, but it would be one less thing to correct if the Oilers can find a way to rebound.