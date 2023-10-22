McDavid has "muscular" issue after leaving Oilers game early

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid seems to be dealing with an injury.

The reigning NHL MVP missed the last four minutes and the entire overtime in Saturday night’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The two teams were locked in a 2-2 battle before Jets forward Mark Schiefele ended things with a tip past Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner with just over a minute to go in overtime.

Yet, despite the loss, the main question after the game was the status of McDavid.

“It appeared to be muscular more than anything, just to me as I watched during the play,” head coach Jay Woodcroft told media after the game.

There was a moment in the first period where Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey took down the reigning Hart Trophy winner in the neutral zone. At the time McDavid appeared to be in some discomfort.

here, as noted by the sportsnet panel, is where connor mcdavid *might* have been injured. pic.twitter.com/GKwfWXLxR0 — zach (@zjlaing) October 22, 2023

McDavid stayed in the game but appeared to tweak something late in the third period during a routine skate up the ice.

Connor McDavid potential injury. pic.twitter.com/ZX1ASMm7Jv — Nation Network Media (@NationNMedia) October 22, 2023

There is no word on whether or not this injury will cause McDavid to miss any games. The Oilers are off Sunday, so an official injury update may wait until Monday.

This wouldn’t be the first time that the 2015 first-overall pick has dealt with injury. He broke his collarbone in his rookie year which caused him to miss half of the 2015/16 season.

He then suffered a torn PCL in his knee in the last game of the 2018/19 season after Flames defenceman Mark Giordano tripped him into the Calgary net.

The Oilers fanbase is holding their breath hoping that their captain is not out for an extended period of time. It would be the latest in a long stretch of disappointments to start the year.

The team has opened the season with a 1-3-1 record, only recording a measly three points in the first five games of the year. This has them fifth in the Pacific Division and nine points back of the division-leading Vegas Golden Knights.

This hasn’t been helped by slow starts from forwards Evander Kane and Connor Brown.

The Oilers will be back in action on Tuesday as they hit the road to take on the Minnesota Wild.