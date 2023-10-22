"Big deal": Oilers' Leon Draisaitl snaps at reporter after loss

Edmonton Oilers’ superstar Leon Draisaitl was not happy on Saturday night.

Following the team’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets, the German power-forward was made available to the media in a post-game scrum.

Among the questions asked was one about what Draisaitl said to Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner after the 24-year-old fumbled the puck in the second period and allowed the Jets to tie the game with an open net.

It was an obvious misplay from the sophomore goaltender, but not something that Draisaitl was willing to throw Skinner under the bus for.

This resulted in the former 2014 third-overall pick shaking his head and turning the question back at the reporter.

“What do you want me to say to [Skinner]?,” snapped Draisaitl. “He made a mistake, like, big deal… we all make mistakes.”

Leon Draisaitl wasn’t a fan of this question and defends Stuart Skinner. pic.twitter.com/TYCWpTdGnE — Woz (@itsWozzz) October 22, 2023

Frustration seems to be setting in for the Oilers. The team is off to a slow start to the season, with just one win in five games. At the moment, they are nine points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the division lead.

The team is also dealing with a potential injury to captain Connor McDavid that happened late in the game.

Draisaitl seems to be doing his part, with four goals and nine points during that span. The bulk of the problem has been lacklustre goaltending and poor play from the team’s top wingers. Not to mention some less-than-stellar team defence.

The former Hart Trophy winner has a history of sparring with local media. Perhaps the most famous example came in January 2022 when Edmonton Journal reporter Jim Matheson called Draisaitl “pissy” during a media conference.

We’ll see if Draisaitl and the rest of the Oilers can channel that frustration into some wins as the team heads to Minnesota on Tuesday for a game against the Wild.