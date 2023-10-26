McDavid back on the ice as Oilers-Flames Heritage Classic nears

Edmonton Oilers fans will soon have a better idea of when they can expect to see Connor McDavid back in the lineup.

McDavid was injured late in the third period of Saturday night’s game versus the Winnipeg Jets, and soon after it was revealed he would miss at least one week of action. However, he resumed skating on Thursday morning — albeit by himself — leading to speculation that he may be closer to a return than initially expected.

Speaking with reporters ahead of tonight’s game versus the New York Rangers, Jay Woodcroft didn’t provide an immediate update but said one will be given this evening. That obviously rules McDavid out for tonight’s outing but may leave open the possibility for him returning on Sunday for the Heritage Classic versus the Calgary Flames.

McDavid would obviously love nothing more to return on Sunday, as it is rare for players to get the opportunity to play in a Heritage Classic. The Oilers captain has gotten to do so on one occasion versus the Winnipeg Jets in 2016, but it is impossible to know if the opportunity will even present itself again in his future.

As for the Oilers, they could desperately use McDavid back in the lineup, as they fell 7-4 to the Minnesota Wild without him. It continues what has been an ugly start for the Oilers, who have a 1-4-1 record through six games. It goes without saying that getting the best player in the world back in their lineup would help them immensely as they look to turn things around.

While he had himself two goals and eight points prior to his injury, McDavid hadn’t appeared to be the dominant force fans have become accustomed to through his first five games of the season. That said, last year’s 153-point scorer is a major threat each and every time he hits the ice, and would greatly improve the Oilers’ chances of defeating the Flames on Sunday if he is indeed able to suit up. Expect to know more about his status after tonight’s game has concluded.