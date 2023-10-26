How much Oilers-Flames Heritage Classic tickets cost

Those looking to go to Sunday’s Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames are in luck, as tickets are still available.

Whether it be the cold temperatures, both team’s struggles, or perhaps people simply hesitant to spend their hard-earned money, tickets remain up for grabs despite the game being just days away.

The lowest resale price for tickets available on Ticketmaster is $164, while others are being sold for roughly $600. Meanwhile, the cheapest original-priced tickets that remain up for grabs are sitting at $176, while others are as much as $481. Given that seats remain, one can’t help but wonder if prices will be dropped in the coming days to ensure a sellout.

Though tickets may not be selling as quickly as hoped, this game is still a highly anticipated one. It marks the first Heritage Classic game to be played in Edmonton since 2003, and is the first that the Oilers have participated in since 2016 in Winnipeg. As for the Flames, they hosted a Heritage Classic of their own in 2011, and last appeared in one in 2019 against the Winnipeg Jets in Regina.

While this game is sure to be fiery given the rivalry between these two teams, it may be even more scrappy given how desperate both are for wins. Both teams have gotten off to poor starts this season, particularly the Oilers, who, despite entering the year as Stanley Cup contenders, have a record of 1-4-1. The Flames haven’t been a whole lot better, as they sit at 2-4-1.

There has been some disappointment for both fan bases leading up to this game, as the Oilers are expected to be without Connor McDavid, who recently suffered an injury when playing the Jets. The Flames will be without one of their key contributors as well — Rasmus Andersson received a four-game suspension for a hit on Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine.